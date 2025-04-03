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William Jones's avatar
William Jones
Apr 3, 2025

Thank you Stewart. I appreciate your analysis and work with the Lincoln Project, now L. square.

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Jack Camilleri's avatar
Jack Camilleri
Apr 3, 2025

Thank you for this well-reasoned article. It is a refreshing read given all the gloom and doom around us. two points: 1. I firmly believe that it was statistically inconceivable that Harris lost all the battleground states. More likely scenario to me is that emporer musk and his doge bros were able to effectively manipulate some voting machine counts. Afterall, they have managed to reach access to all of the government systems, in most cases, without the assistance of the experts guarding those systems; 2. The breakage to the government bureaucracy is so severe that a repair will take decades. Firing experts across the board effectively kills the programs being administered while the lack of funding works similarly. All in all, I am hopeful that there will an awaking among a few current members of the republican electorate in congress to stop the hemorrhaging and take corrective action soon. Reaction?

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