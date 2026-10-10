Lincoln Square Media

Lincoln Square Media

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Thank you for the article, Mr.GABA. We have a GOP politician named Derek Schmidt he is claiming that he has helped people with 50 billion dollars health insurance. I know this to be untrue. Why all the lies? It a sad state of affairs when people loose their health insurance and can’t be cared for. I’m voting against Derek Schmidt for Don Coover he is tired of all the bull shit going on in Ks.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
1h

Hmm! The bottom line: This regime and the Republicans in Congress don't give a "hoot" about the health and wellbeing and basic care not just of US citizens but of humankind. I agree why do billionaires need that big tax cut? When is enough, enough? None of this is a surprise. The bigger question is: Why has there always been since it seems the beginning of time to have been an attack on providing health care citizens?

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