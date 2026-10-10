Charles Gaba is a health care analyst who tracks policy and politics at ACASignups.net. Subscribe to his Substack!

Greeting, Lincoln Square readers!

Last month, I ran a detailed analysis of the most comprehensive, up-to-date effectuated enrollment data for Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare & ACA exchange healthcare coverage changes since January 2025 (when Donald Trump returned to power).

All of the enrollment data was based on official reports via the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) through May 2026 for Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP and through February 2026 for ACA exchange coverage. I included estimated ACA enrollment data for March, April, and May 2026 by extrapolating the limited hard data I did have for about a dozen or so states out nationally, including both a lower- and upper-bound range.

My conclusion at the time was that from January 2025 through May 2026:

Medicaid/CHIP enrollment dropped by nearly 5.9 million people

Medicare enrollment increased by around 1.6 million

ACA individual market enrollment dropped by somewhere between 4.5 - 6.0 million

Meanwhile, the total U.S. population grew by around 1.5 million

This adds up to a net reduction of between 10.27 to 11.75 million Americans having some form of public healthcare coverage.

Now I’m updating this estimate with more recent official Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP reports and additional limited state-level ACA enrollment data. I’m also adding one more category of public healthcare coverage which I forgot about last month: Basic Health Plan (BHP) coverage in Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and D.C., which is a small number overall but which is especially important in New York, where the BHP program changed radically starting in June ... which also happens to be the same month that this update runs through:

For BHP enrollment, I’m using the official data reports from New York State of Health, the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the Oregon Health Authority, and the D..C Health Benefit Exchange Authority.

I have official June enrollment data for all of the other categories, so it’s the ACA exchange estimate which requires me to extrapolate based on known data. First, I fill in the numbers I do have for each month, like so (see the prior post for more details on the methodology):

Give to Lincoln Square

NEXT, I use the estimated (or actual) enrollment numbers for March, April, May, and June for each of the states I have either hard or estimated enrollment data for to extrapolate what the monthly enrollment changes might look like nationally:

All told, if this is accurate nationally, it means that ACA enrollment dropped by another ~1.52 MILLION people from February through June 2026.

KEEP IN MIND, HOWEVER, that nine of the 21 states that I’m basing this on, including the largest (California), also offer their own supplemental financial subsidies to enrollees!

I can’t overstate how critically important this is, since some of these states are very generous with those subsidies, especially New Mexico! ACA enrollees in these states have been harmed far less (or not at all, in the case of New Mexico!) than most of the other states.

In addition, the BHP programs in Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and D.C. for residents earning between 138% to 200% FPL heavily skews the financial demographic makeup of exchange enrollees relative to most states.

Combined, this means that I’d expect the drop in enrollment across the remaining 30 states (which collectively comprise ~2/3 of total ACA enrollment) to be considerably higher.

So, how much higher could the actual national drop since February be? That’s difficult to say, but I’d put my 1.53 million estimate above as a lower bound limit, with perhaps double that, or ~3.05 million, as a realistic upper bound limit as of June 2026.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!

This is where I’m bringing in population growth. For that I’m utilizing the U.S. Census Bureaus Monthly Population Estimates for the United States: April 1, 2020 to December 1, 2026, which I don’t think has been messed with by the Trump Regime as of yet (I could be wrong, of course.

According to this report, the U.S. population as of June 2026 (again, only including the 50 states +DC) was around 342,541,458 people, versus 340,971,336 as of January 2025. That’s net population growth of right around 1.57 million people.

If you add this population to the mix, you get a grand total of ...

Medicaid/CHIP: ~6.22 million lower

Medicare: ~1.76 million higher

ACA exchange: 4.57 - 6.09 million lower

BHP enrollment: ~272K lower

Population growth: ~1.57 million

... between 10.88 million and 12.40 million fewer Americans enrolled in a public healthcare coverage program as of June 2026 than in were as of January 2025.

This isn’t quite the same thing as counting how many lost coverage in that time, but that’s a bit of semantics.

Of course, I could eliminate (or at least vastly narrow) the upper/lower bound estimates if CMS would actually update the actual Health Insurance Exchanges Monthly Effectuated Enrollment database, which is supposed to be updated monthly but which has been stuck at February 2026 for the past four months ...

In a prior post, I also delved into the question of whether some of these coverage losses might be being due to more people gaining healthcare coverage via their employer (whether private employers, federal/state/municipal governments or the military)...but concluded that this is extremely unlikely to account for more than a tiny portion of it since unemployment is higher than it was in January 2025, there are fewer government employees nationally and military enrollment has remained essentially flat.

My guess is that several million people have been forced to turn to things like the so-called “short-term, limited duration” plans; association plans; farm bureau plans; “sharing ministries” and the like … which are, for the most part, pretty much junk.

Keep in mind that this only brings things up through June of this year. While it’s theoretically possible that Medicaid and ACA enrollment saw (or will see) a miraculous turnaround in the second half of the year, somehow I doubt it very much ...